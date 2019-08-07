Two Greene County jail officers face criminal charges after a police investigation revealed allegations one of the jail officers had sexual contact with a female inmate, and the other officer knew about it but did not report the sexual contact.
David R. LaPray, 33, of Jasonville, has been charged with aiding in sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony.
Chad A. Ray, 35, of Switz City, has been charged with two counts of sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony.
In a probable cause affidavit filed in Greene Circuit Court, sheriff's Detective Sgt. James O'Malley said he and another detective learned a female inmate in the Greene County Jail was placing calls to a cell phone registered to a jail office.
The phone calls were recorded, O'Malley said, and the content of the phone calls indicated sexual contact had occurred between the inmate and Ray.
When police interviewed the inmate, she denied sexual contact but said she had given Ray a hug.
Ray also denied sexual contact had occurred, but police collected letters between Ray and the inmate that contained written details about sex acts between the inmate and Ray.
O'Malley said LaPray was working inside the jail when the incidents occurred between Ray and the inmate.
When questioned, LaPray denied knowledge of the incidents. He later failed a polygraph exam, and then admitted Ray had told him about a sexual encounter with the inmate.
The criminal charge against LaPray was filed Tuesday. His initial hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon.
The criminal charge against Ray was filed July 25. A jury trial is set for Jan. 14, 2020.
