The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to a news release.
The man, Philbert Wright, is wanted in reference to an escape and robbery investigation.
Wright is described as about 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
If located, do not approach him and contact the sheriff's department or call 911.
