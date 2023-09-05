Philbert Wright

Update:

The Greene County Sheriff's Department has located Philbert Wright without incident.

Original story:

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man considered to be "armed and dangerous," according to a news release.

The man, Philbert Wright, is wanted in reference to an escape and robbery investigation.

Wright is described as about 5-foot, 7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If located, do not approach him and contact the sheriff's department or call 911.

