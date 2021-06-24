Greencastle again part of Ivy Tech Terre Haute

Effective July 1, the Ivy Tech Community College Greencastle site will become part of the Terre Haute campus under a restructuring of the college's Indianapolis campus, said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor.
As part of the restructuring, intended to better serve students, Ivy Tech Central Indiana (Indianapolis) is moving from a nine-county service area to a three-county service area consisting of Marion, Hendricks and Boone.
Ivy Tech Central Indiana's nine-county service area had encompassed 30% of Indiana's population. With the changes, its three-county service area will cover 18% of Indiana's population, Crooks said.
Several years ago, the Greencastle site was part of the Terre Haute region.
"As of July 1, we'll be officially back to Greencastle, but we've working on some transitional community meetings and we've been working with the staff and getting them back acclimated with the Terre Haute campus," Crooks said.
The Greencastle site has around 300 students. "We certainly hope to grow it. We learned a lot during COVID as far as how we can deliver instruction in different ways," Crooks said. "We think that will allow us to bring more opportunities to the site — where a student might not have to be here [Terre Haute] for a full degree program."
There are classes those students would be able to take remotely in Greencastle. "The world looks a little different than when we were there the first time," Crooks said.
The Greencastle site offers a full LPN nursing program and "we are looking at other opportunities" to offer, Crooks said. It also offers an ASAP accelerated program where students can earn a degree in one year.
The Terre Haute campus also hopes to better serve businesses in the Greencastle area. "We do a lot of short-term training programs and apprenticeship programs," Crooks said. "We're currently talking to companies there as well."
With the addition of Greencastle, the Terre Haute campus now serves six counties: Vigo, Sullivan, Clay, Parke, Putnam and Vermillion.
Restructuring of the Ivy Tech Central Indiana campus also involves the following changes, to be complete by July 1:
• Ivy Tech Franklin and Shelbyville will be served by the Columbus campus.
• Ivy Tech Mooresville will be served by the Bloomington campus.
• Ivy Tech Noblesville, now called Ivy Tech Hamilton County, is the college's 19th full-service campus providing all services to students.
• Ivy Tech Indianapolis [downtown and Lawrence] will remain as Ivy Tech Central Indiana.
• Ivy Tech Avon will continue to be served in Ivy Tech Central Indiana, but will be moving into the new MADE@Plainfield facility in the fall.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.