Many attending Terre Haute North’s girls basketball games Saturday wore bright green, rather than traditional school colors, in support of mental health awareness.
The school’s Bring Change to Mind (BC2M) Club organized the “Green Out” theme to heighten awareness and to promote the club, part of a national organization and now in its second year at the high school.
The club also sponsored a small mental health fair in the lobby and previously sold the green shirts that say, “Mental Health Matters.” Those participating in the mental health fair included Team of Mercy and Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
“Mental health matters is our motto,” said Sadie Osburn, North student and club officer. “We’re just trying to get out the word that we’re here and we want to break the stigma around mental health.”
The group wants students to know it’s okay to not feel okay, and BC2M is there for them, Osburn said.
Club participation keeps growing and numbers more than 50, said Amanda Higgins, English teacher and club co-sponsor along with Valeri Kershaw, also an English teacher.
The group meets twice a month during home room and at least one a month after school. After-school events have included an outdoor walk in the fall and more recently, a “calming session” that included use of a sound bowl and a meditation as well as coloring. Kershaw, who has taught yoga, recently led the group in breathing exercises.
Aubrey Ervin, who is on the girls’ varsity basketball team, believes it’s important to let students know resources are out there if they are struggling, and also, they can be part of programs to help others. “I’m really hoping by doing this, we get more members,” she said.
Basketball players will wear the green shirts as they warm up.
BC2M members believe progress is being made and more people are willing to talk about mental health, but mental health struggles remain a major societal issue, especially with the isolation that occurred during the pandemic.
Autum Hair wants to bring people together to talk about mental health and “to change the environment we’re all in and bring more positivity.”
Actress and activist Glenn Close co-founded the national, nonprofit organization Bring Change to Mind in 2010 after her sister, Jessie Close, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and her nephew, Calen Pick, with schizoaffective disorder.
For more information on the national organization, Bring Change to Mind, go to: https://bringchange2mind.org/.
