Green for the Blue: ISU does well in annual 'Give to Blue' fundraising day

Indiana State University students Luke Ahrens and Grant Tetzloff hitched a free ride on a decked out ISU “cash cab,” part of a Give to Blue Day promotion, as they made their way from Sycamore Towers to Hines Hall on campus Wednesday.
Enroute, they were asked trivia questions, and a correct answer meant a Give to Blue $10 donation from the ISU Credit Union.
The “cash cab,” a decorated golf cart, was just one of many activities throughout the day aimed at getting participation, and donations, as part of ISU’s fourth Give to Blue annual day of giving.
Other activities included “dogs with a dean,” a hot dog stand at Stalker Hall; a lunch power hour at participating restaurants and limited edition ISU mugs at Federal Coffee; the mugs featured the art of ISU student Katherine Bierly.
The 2022 goal was 2,700 donors. Last year, 2,620 donors raised $1,022,945 over 24-hour hours.
By 8:30 p.m., the event had reached $1,033,043 and 1,532 donors. The 24-hour event continued until midnight.
“It’s one of the most exciting days of the year for us because it means we can do more for and with our students, and there’s nothing better than that,” said ISU President Deborah Curtis.
The growth of the fundraising event each year “is visible evidence that people believe in what we do and they want to support our students,” she said. Give to Blue also “advances and creates momentum for this university.”
The annual fundraising event, which involves events on and off campus and much use of social media, “helps create a culture of giving back and a culture of philanthropy at ISU,” said Andrea Angel, ISU vice president of university advancement.
“This is our fourth year, and it’s grown every year. We’ve had a broader reach of people from not only the Wabash Valley but across the world and country.”
Donors get to choose where their dollars go, such as Sycamore athletics or a Bridge the Gap fund that helps students furthest along in their education who “need some assistance to get across that graduation stage,” Angel said.
Give to Blue is “not a day about campaigns or major gifts. It’s more about participation and getting students and young alumni involved,” she said.
Local businesses, many of which are owned by alumni, gave a portion of their sales to ISU, hosting special events or helping to spread the word. Culvers offered a special “Blue” Sycamore-themed shakes and sundaes.
Among those present for the annual event was Texas resident John Crouch, who worked in the technology field for many years and is now retired. He serves on the ISU Foundation board and assisted ISU with its Give to Blue donation platform.
ISU “really helped me in my career,” he said. He wasn’t planning on attending college and instead had taken classes at a vocational school while in high school. Family members had worked at refineries in northwest Indiana.
He was a first generation college student, a demographic that makes up much of ISU’s student body.
When Crouch graduated from high school, there were no jobs, so he decided to go to college. When his high school guidance counselor told him he probably didn’t have the academic preparedness to attend an Indiana University or Purdue, ISU “was my fallback plan and it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
