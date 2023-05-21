Greek’s Pizzeria will officially celebrate the opening of its second Terre Haute location Wednesday.
A ribbon cutting is slate for 10:45 a.m. at the second location at 5030 S. 7th St., next to Top Guns.
One new aspect will be the addition of alcoholic beverages.
“We will have a full bar and are absolutely excited to get on the south side so we can reach some of customers who are a little bit too far away from our downtown location,” said Justin Fox, who owns the franchise business.
Last year, Fox opened his first Greek’s Pizzeria downtown at 600 Wabash Avenue, Suite B, near the campus of Indiana State University. That franchise was the 39th Greek’s restaurant in Indiana.
At the south location, “We have access to all of the strip malls nearby and Top Guns is next door,” Fox said. “I heard that Rollie’s Pizza was here before and they were looking to get out of the business, and the opportunity presented itself … and things just worked out,” he said of a second location.
Fox said the two Greek’s Pizzeria locations “are a good enough distance away that they will not affect each other, and this allows us to have delivery to almost all Terre Haute and surrounding areas,” Fox said.
The second location will have 10 to 15 employees.
Greek’s Pizzeria began in 1969 in Valparaiso and has been headquartered in Muncie since 1978.
