Greater Terre Haute NAACP rallies together

Opponents of the death penalty are rallying together and calling on the community to voice opposition to Terre Haute again becoming the home and face of government-sanctioned killings before a pair of scheduled executions next month at United States Penitentiary Terre Haute.
Members of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch, Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance Group, Death Penalty Action and Indiana Abolition Coalition congregated for nearly two hours Monday at the Vigo County Public Library to share stories and decide how to best coordinate their working together.
Together, they plan, the groups hope to show the federal government that death penalties are ineffective at preventing crime and only delay the healing process of those affected.
Nonetheless, U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced plans in July to resume federal executions for the first time in nearly two decades. Five federal executions had been scheduled, but one for Lezmond Mitchell, slated for Dec. 11, has been stayed pending an appeal on a racial bias clam.
Two other federal executions are slated for December and two in January at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary, which is the only federal execution site in the United States.
Without intervention from the highest levels of government, Terre Haute will in less than a month, said Death Penalty Action co-founder Abe Bonowitz, take center stage when the government resumes federal executions.
“When we first started talking about how we want to respond to these federal executions, we talked about what’s going to be the impact on the community,” Bonowitz said. “How is Terre Haute becoming the spotlight, the death penalty capital for our country?
“Suddenly, and for a prolonged period of time, the focus will be on Terre Haute. It will soon be known, like Huntsville, Texas, is, as the execution capital of the country.”
Ashley Kincaid, a death penalty opponent, said she knows all too well how easily that impression is made.
Just 13 when Timothy McVeigh was put to death for his bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and killing of 168 people, the Avon, Indiana, native said Terre Haute has been synonymous with death ever since.
“I knew what Timothy McVeigh had done, everybody did, but in those moments and that night before and following morning all I could think about was a human being,” Kincaid said. “Yes that human being did horrible things, but he was still a human being with feelings.”
And while those in attendance Monday are opposed to the death penalty, that’s not to say, Bonowitz said, that he or his group are opposed to holding those who’d do harm to others accountable for their action.
One of the biggest detriments to having a death penalty, he said, is the prolonged suffering of families affected by the offender. Bonowitz said numerous families over the years have come forward and said they couldn’t begin the grieving and healing processes until after the sentences were carried out, 20 to 30 years later in some cases.
“We know that it prolongs, and even prevents, the healing process from the beginning,” Bonowitz said. “What happens when there’s a death sentence in a case is the government basically saying, ‘Wait until we kill the guy and then you can feel better.”
On the eve of the first federal execution in 16 years, the groups are planning a day-long death penalty convocation 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at St. Benedict Church on South Ninth Street in Terre Haute. A host of speakers will take the stage between 1 and 5 p.m. before a press conference, a 6 p.m. march and candlelight vigil.
