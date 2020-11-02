The general membership of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch has scheduled its biennial election of officers and executive committee members for 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated alternative voting options to accommodate the needs of members during the 2020 branch election. Members must choose one of three optional ways to vote: virtual or online, by mail-in or drop-off ballot, or in-person.
“We want to encourage every member to vote in our branch election,” said A. Theressa Bynum, press and publicity chair. “Online voting should be most convenient for anyone with an email address, but everyone does not use the Internet.”
A ballot can be requested by mail. It can be returned by mail, or it can be dropped off at the polling place during voting hours. In-person voting is considered least desirable; however, it may be the most convenient for some. Participants will be required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and follow current CDC guidelines as directed.
The American Legion Pioneer Post 340, 2250 Tippecanoe in Terre Haute, will be the polling place for in-person voting and ballot drop-offs.
Anyone who has been a bona fide member of the branch thirty (30) days prior to the election can vote in the election. Identification or proof of membership may be required at sign-in. A member may choose only one voting option.
Members will be voting on the candidates nominated for president, first vice president, secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, and at-large executive committee members. Terms are for two years.
