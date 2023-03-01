Rick Mullininx, president and chief operating officer of Great Dane, recently visited the company's plants in Brazil and Terre Haute, as well as the Terre Haute central fabrication facility.
Mullininx met with teams at all three facilities to share his vision for Great Dane as the company strengthen its focus on innovation and solutions for customers, Great Dane said in a news release.
Mullininx worked at Great Dane Brazil for ten years in the early part of his career and helped establish the Great Dane Terre Haute plant.
“It was good to connect with the outstanding Great Dane teams in Wabash Valley," Mullininx said. "They give their best each day, sometimes under challenging conditions, to build quality products that keeps fleets on the road so people can get what they need when they need it. This team characterizes what makes Great Dane great.”
The tour of Great Dane facilities in the Wabash Valley were the first stops as Mullininx begins his tour of all Great Dane manufacturing locations nationwide.
