'Great collaboration': ISU class builds changing rooms for Griffin Bike Park

Cool weather and cloudy skies Tuesday didn’t dampen the spirits of Indiana State University construction management students who gathered at Griffin Bike Park to install two changing rooms.
The students pre-built wood panels in class and then transported them to the park for assembly as part of a community service project with the bike park.
“This is going to be awesome. It’s going to allow people to have a place to change clothes before and after they ride,” said Rich Moore, manager of Griffin Bike Park. “Right now, everyone is using their cars or the port-o-potties.”
One of the changing rooms will be located along the main gravel road across from the Warrior Trail, and it will be handicapped accessible. The other will be in the landing zone in the center of the park.
The students are in classes taught by instructor Daniel Bawinkel within the Built Environment Department; Brent MacDonald, also a construction management instructor, coordinated the effort.
MacDonald said he knows Darla Moore, Rich Moore’s wife, and had talked to her about getting students involved in a project at the park; the Moores then approached him about the changing rooms.
The students are in the construction materials, methods and equipment class. Much of the pre-manufacturing work is done in class at ISU, so it is ready to be assembled when they get to the park. The base was set last week.
On Tuesday, the goal was to complete the deck boards and walls; later, they’ll add a fiberglass panel roof. The changing rooms are 8-feet by 8-feet. Lumber was donated by Timberland Lumber out of Brazil.
The methods, materials and equipment class requires students to do framing and masonry work in class, and with the Griffin Bike Park project, they were able to put their efforts to a real-world use.
“This was a great collaboration,” MacDonald said. And that’s the goal in the program — to turn a class project into something that can benefit someone else.
Among those ready to go to work on the project was James Rice, ISU sophomore and construction management major, who said he had never been to the bike park before.
He likes the idea of doing a project that has practical value and will benefit others.
“It will be really convenient for people to have somewhere to change,” he said.
Rice participated in the Vigo County School Corp. building trades program, where he got experience building homes.
“I always loved construction growing up as a kid,” he said. Once he graduates from ISU, he hopes to be a project manager or estimator.
Wesley Armstrong, an ISU senior from Terre Haute majoring in architectural engineering technology, also said it was his first time at the bike park.
“I really like the hands-on — a practical use of what we’re building instead of classroom stuff,” he said. “We get to actually do something that will be used and enjoyed by people — and we get to learn at the same time.”
Bawinkel said many of the students will be going into construction management but have never worked on a job site. The bike park project gave them the opportunity to learn some basic skills they’ll need to know.
The ISU community service project “is going to be a huge addition to the park,” Rich Moore said. “We appreciate ISU coming out and taking care of this and Timberland for donating materials.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.