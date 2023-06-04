West Vigo High School graduate Pearce Newburn had a team of support Sunday during the 2023 commencement at the Jim Mann Green Dome.
Several family members, including grandmother Lisa Newburn and uncle Matthew Newburn, wore the same T-shirt, which included a photo of Pearce on his first day of third grade.
Pearce himself made the t-shirts at his place of employment.
After Sunday’s commencement, he struck the same pose he had in third grade for a celebratory photo taken with family members. “I thought it was cool,” he said.
Seeing his family in the bleachers wearing the shirt “made me very happy,” he said. “I didn’t know if I would graduate or not. High school was rough.”
Post graduation, he hopes to become an electrician.
Newburn was one of 105 West Vigo graduates that made up the Class of 2023. Katelyn Fennell was the valedictorian and Sara Callecod the salutatorian.
“Our four years of high school were far from traditional,” Fennell said in her speech. The Covid pandemic posed some significant challenges.
From being sent home freshman year, to AB schedules sophomore year, and masks last year, “I believe the class of 2023 to be the most resilient,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, students have successfully graduated and leave high school with many great memories and individual accomplishments, Fennell said.
She told graduates to enjoy Sunday’s celebratory moments while they last because they soon will turn to memories.
She plans to attend Indiana State University and major in pre-med.
Callecod gave a heartfelt message of gratitude dedicated to her grandmother and mother for their support and guidance.
“Mom, you are the most amazing person on Earth. You have always pushed me to be better and to do more,” Callecod said. “My life has a purpose and goal because of your relentless efforts in raising me. Because of you, I have the vision to reach for my dreams. Thank you, mom.”
She plans to attend West Virginia University, where she will major in journalism with a minor in dance, although she also is considering law school.
Principal Ryan Easton challenged graduates to “know your destination, but not your path. … Be bold, be brave, be confident. Get out of your comfort zone, get out of your box and fight the speed of life that this culture and society is saying it should be.”
He encouraged students to experience as much of the world as they can.
“Go see, smell, touch, hear as much as you can, while you can,” Easton said. “This community, town, state, country and world are much bigger than what you have made them.”
If they go for a drive, “Roll the window down and sing as loud as you can to the jams that you are cranking. If you’re riding and not driving, put the stinkin’ phone down. Look out the window, see a sunset, count the cows, watch a thunderstorm roll in, take a self-made detour and learn from what’s going on around you. Have a conversation and make someone smile each and every day,” Easton said.
Easton also recognized four students who have joined or will join the armed forces.
They include Wil Thomas, Indiana Air National Guard, and Brianna Keller, Army National Guard.
Two students who graduated in December and started basic training this past semester were not able to attend commencement. They are Seth Nidiffer, U.S. Army, who completed basic training this past Friday, and Collier Schell, U.S. Army.
“Please join me in thanking these heroes,” Easton said.
Just prior to commencement, graduate Region Hendricks said it feels “awesome” to finish high school.
Looking forward, he will be a student assistant coach for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College sprint football program and plans to attend Indiana State Univeristy and study physical education.
