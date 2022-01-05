Grant to focus on teaching financial skills to teens

United Way of the Wabash Valley's Financial Management Impact Council announced on Wednesday a new grant focused on teaching financial skills to teenagers.
The grant, called Financial Skills for Teens, seeks to expand financial literacy education for students in grades 9-12. Programs should be a minimum of six hours tailored to instruct young people to earn, save and spend money responsibly.
Programs can be school-based or extra-curricular, but there must be a clear plan to encourage students to attend and complete the program. Funding will be available over a one-year period from the grant start date.
Financial skills training for teenagers is relevant because many students often begin working and collecting their first paychecks in high school. As teens prepare for post-secondary education or entering the workforce, a solid foundation of financial management skills is necessary. Improving financial management skills is an important step in breaking the cycle of poverty.
Up to $75,000 in funding will be available over one year from the grant start date. Applications are welcome from any organization in the six-county United Way service area — Vigo, Vermillion, Clay, Parke and Sullivan counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
Jennifer Jones, Financial Management Council co-chair, said, “Teens need to learn how to budget and make responsible financial decisions so they can utilize those skills as they enter adulthood. Understanding how to minimize debt and live within your means are important steps to attaining financial stability. Our Council works to develop or promote programs that can provide such learning opportunities.”
“While we understand that financial management is not the only step in breaking the cycle of poverty, it is important that people understand how to manage their finances. Teaching our youth about the value of money and how to manage it sets them up to be financially prepared for the future,” added Richard Payonk, executive director of the United Way of the Wabash Valley.
The application deadline is Feb. 4, with a required virtual meeting for all interested parties at 4 p.m. Jan. 26. If interested, please RSVP to Mark Johnson at 812-235-6287 or mjohnson@uwwv.org. For the full list of requirements and application details, visit uwwv.org/funding.
