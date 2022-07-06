United Way of the Wabash Valley is one of 29 organizations natinwise to be awarded $500,000 over the next three years to address substance use disorders and psychostimulant misuse in its rural service area.
That area includes the communities of Sullivan, Parke and Vermillion counties. The Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy awarded nearly $15 million in total.
Psychostimulants include methamphetamine and other illegal drugs, such as cocaine and ecstasy, as well as prescription stimulants for conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or depression.
Over the past three years, United Way has been executing a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program planning grant followed by an implementation grant. These grants have taken an in-depth look at rural communities in the Wabash Valley and their needs relating to substance use disorder and allowed organizations the opportunity to begin addressing the identified gaps in service.
The new grant takes a focus on psychostimulant misuse and will allow United Way to partner with nine organizations to build on the work already being done by implementing a set of core substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery activities created for each community’s unique needs.
The grant will fund programming provided by United Way, Chances and Services for Youth, Hamilton Center, Next Step Foundation, FSA Counseling Center, Indiana State University, IU Health Bloomington – Positive Link, Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, Southwest School Corp. and Northeast School Corp. The programming will include:
• Expanded counseling and life skills training programs.
• Increased health and social service professionals.
• Over 2,000 students enrolled in new school-based, evidence-based, teacher-led prevention programs per year.
• Increased HIV/HCV testing delivery.
• Expanded treatment and recovery services.
“Prevention is a very important part of addressing the substance use disorder issue in our community,” said Myra Wilkey, co-chair of the United Way’s Substance Use Disorders Impact Council and the executive cirector of Mental Health America of West Central Indiana. “This grant will allow us to expand our important prevention work in the rural communities.”
