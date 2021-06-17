The Vigo County Health Department has received a $221,000 grant to help it reach out to different populations and get more people vaccinated, Roni Elder, health educator, said Wednesday.
A health department committee is meeting to plan for the effort and determine how to carry it out. Through the grant, they hope to reach such groups as homeless individuals and minority groups, Elder said.
The health department will work with organizations that can reach out to those populations, she said.
"We hope to get started on it within the next few weeks," she said. The health department has a year to use the funds, "but now is the time to be getting people vaccinated."
In other matters, the health department reported a slight uptick in COVID cases last week. There were 16 cases in Vigo County reported for May 30 to June 5, which increased to 27 cases June 6 to 12.
"We were pretty curious to see what the graph would look like" post Memorial Day weekend, Elder said. "We knew people gathered. They had events. We wanted to see if we had a big uptick."
A jump of 11 cases is not a huge uptick, "but it's still an increase of cases ... It's still in our community. It's still spreading, and for the most part, we're seeing those are unvaccinated people or they have not completed their vaccine series."
The health department is not seeing a lot of breakthrough cases, in which those fully vaccinated get COVID.
"We're not having any big hotspots," she said. "It's a few here and there from families and things like that. People just have to remember even though we're outside ... COVID can still be spread."
For those who have symptoms, even if they are vaccinated, they should get tested, she said.
In Vigo County, 45% of those eligible were vaccinated as of Wednesday, she said. "That's not bad. Of course you want to be as close to 100% as you can." She recognizes it's going to take time to get the numbers up and "we need to continue to educate people."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.