Grant of $700K sought to help Griffin Bike Park

The non-profit Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park is teaming up with the Vigo County Parks and Recreation to seek a $700,000 state matching grant to improve the internationally known trail biking facility.
On Tuesday, the Vigo County Board of Commissioners approved a letter of support to obtain the grant to enable the addition of 10 to 11 miles of new bike trails, construct a restroom and provide for future park maintenance.
“This particular grant is very unusual,” said Gene Griffin, chairman of the board for Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park. “We have had over 20,000 hours work of volunteerism from our community and state. We have had 2,000 people out here that have come to be a part of that effort.”
Griffin said state officials “have said for this park to be where it is today would normally take 10 or more years and we are sitting at that in five years, so there has been definitely some miracles happen here.”
The grant is an 80/20 match, which if awarded, would have the volunteer group and county parks raising $140,000 and receiving $560,000 from the second round of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails program. The state program will award up to $25 million in regionally significant projects and up to $5 million in locally significant projects.
The application period for the second round begins Oct. 1, with the application period ending Nov. 1. Grants are then reviewed and rated, with grants awarded in January.
Griffin said the local match can be in-kind work and cash, which would allow the parks to receive $4 for every $1 put in locally.
“If we have 100 hours donated by an organization, that will be $10 an hour, which is $1,000. That will contribute four times that amount, so that will be a $5,000 contribution to our building the trail system and bathrooms out there,” Griffin said. “If someone gives a $10,000 donation, then multiply that by four, that is having a total of $50,000,” in donation and matching amount, he said.
Vigo County Parks Superintendent Adam Grossman said the volunteer group is vital to the bike park.
“If it were not for [non-profit] groups helping with the grant process and grant money, plus to maintain the park — it is essential for operations. We would not be able to do that without that organization,” Grossman said of the Shepherds of Griffin Park.
Grossman said the parks and recreation department has identified in its master plan consideration of other groups to help county parks.
“We have had different people identify they would like to start a “friends of” Hawthorne Park or Fowler Park or Prairie Creek Park, and is something that we have identified that maybe we should start,” Grossman said. “We are thin and may not be able hire the people to get out and do the things we would love to see” through the parks system.
Established in 2016, Griffin Bike Park has 18 bike trails on 300 acres. It is located at 10700 Bono Road, east of Fowler Park. That park was established in 1967.
Both parks are named after fallen veterans — Fowler park after Capt. Eugene Russell Fowler, the first Vigo County resident killed in the Vietnam War in 1965, and Griffin park after Sgt. Dale R. Griffin, a Terre Haute native who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.
“We had people out [over Labor Day weekend] from Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, Illinois and Michigan,” Gene Griffin said, as well as from Wisconsin. The park also has had a person from New Zealand ride in the park, Griffin said, adding the rider found the park on a well-known biking site.
In May, Singletracks.com, an international site for people to discover the best bike parks and trails, listed the most popular bike parks and trails in the United States and Canada.
“Griffin Bike Park is in the center of that map, so we are very excited about that,” Griffin said. The bike park ranked 19th in the world in their listing, Griffin told the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Agencies or individuals interested in helping the park obtain the DNR’s Next Level Trails grant can contact Griffin via email at gene@griffinbikepark.com.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
