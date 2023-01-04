Vigo County is one of two locations statewide receiving a one-time grant of $3 million to establish a new shelter to help the area’s homeless.
This will be a low-barrier shelter, which “provides emergency shelter for individuals with as minimal restrictions as possible,” said Kory Carey, Executive Director of Equity and Systemic Integration with Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction.
“Traditional shelters tend to require sobriety and this model allows for individuals to be housed in an emergency situation even without those requirements,” Carey added.
The grant came from the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Carey said Mental Health America of West Central Indiana “submitted a phenomenal proposal to the state.” South Bend received similar aid.
Myra Wilkey, Mental Health America of West Central Indiana’s Chief Executive Officer, said the grant is very important for Vigo County.
“As we look at our homeless service continuum, we do not have a place for people to go that doesn’t have a lot of rules or is very restrictive,” she said.
“Rules are good and serve a purpose, but there are people who still need to get to work, they need to carry on with their life. Just because they’re in a housing crisis doesn’t mean they shouldn’t carry on with their life.”
Wilkey added, “Housing is tied to wellness and health, and we’re very worried about our community’s wellness ratings — they’re some of the poorest in the state. The longer people stay homeless, the more chronic conditions they accumulate.”
A site for the low barrier shelter should be selected within the next 60 days. Wilkey hopes that it will be up and running by summer.
The shelter will be fully staffed and those staying there are expected to receive bus passes to help them become more mobile.
“You’ve got to have multiple approaches to a problem like this — there’s not just one solution,” said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
He added, “A low-barrier shelter will go a long way toward helping people who have been kicked out of an existing program or (those that) … don’t meet the criteria, they don’t fit into that environment. This can be a perfect solution to a big problem we have in our community.”
