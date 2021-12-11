Early Learning Indiana has awarded a $100,000 grant to United Way of the Wabash Valley as part of the $1.7 million Closing the Gap grant fund to address local child care access issues, increasing capacity and quality, and ensuring affordability and choice for families.
The grant fund was established after Early Learning Indiana released “Closing the Gap: An Assessment of Indiana's Early Learning Opportunities” in August 2021. The report shed light on the child care access issues facing Indiana families.
“The challenge is great, but the opportunity to build a system of more equitable access for Hoosier children is even greater,” said Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana. “Our Closing the Gap grant recipients have put together collaborative solutions to solve some of the greatest barriers to access to high-quality early learning in their communities, and we are proud to help kick start their work.”
United Way of the Wabash Valley will use its $100,000 grant to help facilitate Nurture with Nature: Highland Church Childcare Ministry to open a new childcare site on the east side of Vigo County on U.S. 40.
The location will open in the coming year and will provide 23 new infant/toddler openings and 20 new preschool openings. The grant will provide funding for classroom furnishings and fencing for playground safety.
"There is a need for more high-quality childcare options across the Wabash Valley. We know that when children receive high-quality care they are better prepared for kindergarten and lifelong learning success," Dorothy Chambers, United Way's Community Impact staff member for Success By 6, said in a news release.
"The United Way’s Success By 6 Council is always seeking ways to partner with local providers to increase access, affordability and choice when it comes to high-quality care," she said. "The Closing the Gap grant from Early Learning Indiana provided a great opportunity to assist a childcare project that will help fulfill a need in a fast-growing area of the county by providing new high-quality seats.”
The funding was made possible through a 2019 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support Early Learning Indiana’s statewide work to improve accessibility to high-quality early learning programs in Indiana.
