The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will host 12 regional town hall meetings across Indiana to inform providers about a funding opportunity to provide adult education.
Each session will be led by department members and will include an overview of the grant application process including what funds are available, who is eligible to apply and what is required of recipients.
One of the meetings is from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Vigo County Public Library.
For a complete list, visit www.in.gov/dwd/career-training-adult-ed/adult-ed/grant-competition/
To be eligible for funding, an adult education provider must fall under one of the following categories: local education agency; community-based organization; volunteer organization; institution of higher education; a public or private not-for-profit; a library, or a public housing partner.
Interested providers can email the DWD Adult Education team with questions at adulted@dwd.in.gov
