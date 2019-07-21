The sheriff in Edgar County, Illinois, says his office was able to work with law enforcement in another state to recover thousands of dollars an elderly woman nearly lost to a scam.
The woman called the sheriff’s office Friday saying she had received a call that her grandson was in jail and she needed to send $8,400 to an address in Georgia to secure his release, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Jeff Wood.
The woman said she withdrew money from the bank and sent it to the address she was given but later spoke with her grandson and learned he was not in jail.
An Edgar county deputy contacted the appropriate sheriff’s office in Georgia. Authorities went to the address given and found it was a vacant house. A Georgia deputy was able to intercept a package from the delivery service containing the money and the cash will be returned to the woman, Wood said.
“We would like to remind everyone that phone scams are very common and you should double check the story every time before sending anything,” he said.
Wood said, “It is rare that we are able to recover cash that has been sent, but in this case the timing worked out.”
