Grain truck accident claims Sullivan man’s life

A Sullivan man died Monday afternoon when the grain truck he was driving rolled on Indiana 48 about a mile and a half west of Shelburn.
Killed in the accident was Robert Haythorne, 71.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said deputies dispatched to the accident at 4:42 p.m. learned the truck, which was hauling corn, was westbound on Indiana 48 when it ran off of the right side of the road. It entered a ditch and then overturned before coming to rest upright.
Haythorne was the lone occupant. His family has been notified.
Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff said.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Indiana State Police, Farmersburg Town Marshal, Thunderbird and Shelburn Fire Departments, Sullivan County Ambulance and the Indiana State Department of Transportation. Edington Wrecker Service assisted with removal of the tri-axle dump truck.
The road was closed to facilitate investigation and cleanup and was to reopen by about 9 p.m.
