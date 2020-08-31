Six years after being arrested in connection with an investigation into traffic citations written in August 2014 at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, a Bloomington man has received a two-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of official misconduct.
James D. Graham, 57, appeared Friday in Vigo Superior Court 6 where Judge Michael Lewis ordered Graham to perform 250 hours of community service and placed him on informal program for two years. Graham was also fined $500.
Graham's defense attorney asked the court to enter misdemeanor convictions on both counts of official misconduct. The prosecution requested that he receive felony convictions on both counts and serve a period of home detention.
Graham had faced four counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, two counts of corrupt business influence and two counts of attempted corrupt business influence, all as Level 5 felonies; misdemeanor theft; and two counts of official misconduct as Level 6 felonies. Nine counts were dismissed in the plea agreement. The Level 6 felonies were entered as Class A misdemeanors.
Graham was one of two men arrested following a nearly three-month investigation by Indiana State Police. Six felony charges including bribery, official misconduct and theft remain pending against 38-year-old Jeremiah Graham, of Terre Haute, who is the son of James Graham.
The investigation began Aug. 23, 2014, when four people contacted the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office about their concerns over paying cash to a “deputy” who had written them traffic citations at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. The “deputy” allegedly told them if they did not pay $25, he would take them to jail, investigators said.
The sheriff’s department responded to the initial complaint, but the investigation was turned over to ISP at the request of the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
During his investigation, ISP Detective Tony Guinn obtained information indicating James Graham instructed Jeremiah Graham to write tickets to drivers who committed traffic offenses on the property where the event was taking place. James was also alleged to have directed Jeremiah to offer drivers a chance to pay $25 cash to the officers in lieu of the tickets being submitted to the court. Those who received citations from Jeremiah were allegedly told the $25 could serve as a donation to the charitable organization “Blue-men-ton Knights” supposedly started by James.
Nine victims were located in Indiana and Illinois, along with potential evidence, police said at the time.
Graham Security Patrol was contracted by the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds board to provide security during the diesel event. James Graham and four employees were given “special deputy” powers from the sheriff’s office to assist with security during the event. They were not given authorization to accept cash donations in lieu of tickets.
James Graham was the owner operation of Graham Security Patrol, which was part of his J. Graham Enterprises.
Both James Graham and Jeremiah Graham were booked into the Vigo County Jail Nov. 14, 2014. James Graham was released after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bond. Jeremiah Graham was released on his own recognizance.
Jeremiah Graham’s case remains pending in Vigo Superior Court 6 with a Thursday hearing on a plea agreement. He was charged with four counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, one count of official misconduct and one count of theft, both as Level 6 felonies.
