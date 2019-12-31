Graduation rates have fallen statewide in Indiana and also for the Vigo County School Corp.
The Indiana Department of Education released the 2019 state graduation rates Tuesday.
In 2019, Indiana’s graduation rate was 87.3%, and the non-waiver rate was 76.7%.
In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1% with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.8%.
The waiver graduation rate reflects the percentage of all students who graduate, including those qualifying for waivers to graduate despite not completing all requirements.
The non-waiver graduation rate counts only the students who completed all graduation requirements.
The Vigo County School Corp. graduation rate was 83.3% in 2019, with a non-waiver rate of 75.8%.
In 2018, the VCSC graduation rate was 85.8%, and its nonwaiver rate was 79.9%, according to state data.
Graduation rates by high school are as follows for 2019: North Vigo, 89%; West Vigo, 93%; South Vigo. 77.8%; Booker T. Washington alternative school, 77.8%; and McLean Education Center, an alternative program, 47.1%. Those rates include waivers.
Nonwaiver rates are: North Vigo, 83.7%; West Vigo, 89.2%; South Vigo, 71%; Booker T. Washington, 48.2%; and McLean, 14.7%.
Representatives of the school district were not immediately available for comment Tuesday, which was New Year’s Eve, said Bill Riley, VCSC’s communications director. Central administrative offices were closed for the holiday.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a news release. “There is still work to be done, and the department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.5%. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2018 was 87.2%.
To view a spreadsheet with statewide, corporation, and school-level data, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
