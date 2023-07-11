Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced he has selected Justin McAdam, deputy director and the chief legal counsel of the Indiana Office of Management & Budget (OMB), as the next judge of the Indiana Tax Court.
McAdam will replace retiring Judge Martha Wentworth.
McAdam was raised in Terre Haute. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. McAdam lives in Avon with his wife Amy and their four children.
A date for McAdam’s robing ceremony will be determined by the Indiana Supreme Court.
“Justin’s vast knowledge of the law combined with his deep conviction to do what’s fair and just have been proven time and time again,” Holcomb said in a news release. “He has become an invaluable member of the team who has guided the administration to make sound financial decisions benefitting our constituents by helping to maintain a fiscally healthy state and AAA credit rating.”
Said McAdam, “It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve as Indiana’s next tax court judge. I am honored by Governor Holcomb’s confidence in me. “Indiana’s tax system is key to the continued growth and development of Indiana’s economy, and the tax court is integral to ensuring the system is administered fairly and as the general assembly intended."
