On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the reappointment and addition of members to Indiana State University’s board of trustees.
Kathleen Cabello of Indianapolis and Robert Casey of Westfield will serve another four-year term.
Cabello is the president of Cabello Associates, Inc., and Casey heads the department of global security with Eli Lilly and Company.
In addition, Holcomb appointed Cheryl Roberson to a four-year term and Kate VanHyfte as the new student trustee to a two-year term.
Roberson is from Mooresville and works as a program director for the Rolls-Royce Corporation. She is an ISU alum.
VanHyfte is a sophomore psychology and biology double major from Zionsville.
