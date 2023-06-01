On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the reappointment and addition of members to Indiana State University’s board of trustees.

Kathleen Cabello of Indianapolis and Robert Casey of Westfield will serve another four-year term.

Cabello is the president of Cabello Associates, Inc., and Casey heads the department of global security with Eli Lilly and Company.

In addition, Holcomb appointed Cheryl Roberson to a four-year term and Kate VanHyfte as the new student trustee to a two-year term.

Roberson is from Mooresville and works as a program director for the Rolls-Royce Corporation. She is an ISU alum.

VanHyfte is a sophomore psychology and biology double major from Zionsville.

