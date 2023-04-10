The governor's office would like to remind the public that one-stop help is being offered to people in Sullivan and Whiteland impacted by the March 31-April 1 tornadoes and storms.
The two sites in Sullivan and Whiteland will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Locations are the new Sullivan City Hall, 110 N. Main Street, Sullivan, and Clark Clark Pleasant School District Administration Building, 50 Center St., Whiteland.
"As Hoosiers recover and rebuild, it's important the state continues to be there to help," said Gov. Holcomb. "Our one-stop shops will be open all week with flexible hours so Hoosiers can obtain those vital records they may have lost."
Agencies on hand include:
- Indiana Department of Homeland Security: recovery resources and information.
- Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles: Reproduction of identification, permits, title replacement, registrations, and license plates.
- Indiana Department of Insurance: Interpretation of insurance policies, information on lost or damaged policies, obtaining copies of insurance policies, and car insurance assistance.
- Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Apply for state unemployment benefits; Information on services available through the WorkOne offices.
- Family and Social Services Administration: Replace Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit cards, Health coverage application assistance.
- Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority: Emergency hotel vouchers and short-term rental assistance for persons in need of immediate housing.
- Indiana Department of Health: Replacement of vital records (birth and death certificates), WIC assistance, and referrals for health services.
Hoosiers may also call 211 for referrals to services and to report damage. However, damage reports to 211 do not constitute as an official application for assistance.
Should the state’s application for federal assistance be approved for some or all counties, more information about the FEMA aid approval and SBA Disaster Loan processes will be made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.