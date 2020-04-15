Governor offers condolences to firefighter's family, Terre Haute

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was featured on Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily news briefing Wednesday and touched on both the death of a city firefighter and how the Wabash Valley has responded to COVID-19.
Holcomb asked Bennett, who joined the online conference via video feed from Terre Haute City Hall, to address how the Wabash Valley is dealing with COVID-19.
But before turning the floor over to Bennett, Holcomb offered his condolences to the family and friends of Terre Haute Fire Department member John Schoffstall, who died Sunday morning at Union Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
"Our condolences go out to the Schoffstall family and to your administration for losing one your finest, first responder and firefighter John Schoffstall," Holcomb said. "Please pass on our condolences and gratitude for what he meant, not just to the community, but to the profession and to our state."
Bennett thanked the governor for the kind words and took the opportunity to address the matter himself.
"These front-line people are just right out there fighting the battle for us and this silent, invisible killer out there has taken the life of a true servant in our community," Bennett said. "The community has rallied behind the family and firefighter brothers and sisters. John [Schoffstall] will be greatly missed."
A question later put to Holcomb prompted the governor to again address Schoffstall's death and the danger first responders face during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To lose someone like John Schoffstall, in a community where he is counted on by so many, looked up to by so many, it's difficult," Holcomb said. "It reminds us of how close knit we are and how we truly do rely on each other.
"He was taken from us far too early, but I suspect everyday he put the uniform on and went out there and did his job, he knew exactly what he was doing. And so I couldn't have more respect for him."
Like other mayor's from the state did a week ago with Holcomb, Bennett then laid out how the Wabash Valley, Terre Haute in particular, has addressed COVID-19.
Bennett said he and his administration have made decisions in concert with Holcomb's executive orders and will continue to do so until normal city and state operations resume.
"We're being strong and intentional in our decisions to make sure we get through this as quickly as we can," Bennett said.
Part of that initiative is the West Central Indiana Business Emergency Response teams, featuring a dozen business and local government entities.
Bennett said the teams' goal is to help those affected by COVID-19 by acting as an information hub that, even if it doesn't have the answer to a question, can point people in the right direction.
"It's really changed the way we do business," Bennett said of the program. "I would suspect that when this is over, this will be a new model for us to use as we seek economic development and business growth in our community."
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
