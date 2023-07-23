Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced Daniel Reed Young has been appointed to the Vermillion Circuit Court.
Young will replace Judge Jill Wesch who resigned in Dec. 2022.
Young has a private practice in Attica and is a part-time public defender in Tippecanoe County.
Young earned undergraduate degrees from Wabash College and Purdue University and a master’s degree from Indiana State University. He has a law degree from Regent University School of Law.
Young will be sworn in as Judge for the Vermillion Circuit Court on a date to be determined.
