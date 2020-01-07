Governor makes Jan. 27 'Eva Education Day'

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday declared Jan. 27, 2020, as “Eva Education Day” in honor of the late Eva Kor, the Terre Haute resident and Holocaust survivor who dedicated much of her life to educating the world about the experiments of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
Jan. 27 is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, where Kor and her twin sister, Miriam, were experimented on by Mengele.
Eva Kor’s experience was chronicled in WFYI-Ted Green Films’ award-winning documentary “Eva: A-7063,” which is part of an Eva Educational Toolkit that is being distributed to every middle school and high school in Indiana.
The distribution of those toolkits has been made possible by a Bloomington attorney, Elliot Lewis.
Lewis led a group of people that sponsored the effort, said Andy Klotz, director of marketing and promotions with WFYI Public Media.
The toolkit includes a one-hour educational version of “Eva: A-7063,” an educator’s guide and Kor’s book, “Surviving the Angel of Death,” which has been updated to include the speech she hoped to give at the 75th anniversary observation.
“Knowing that my mother dedicated her life to educating young people about the Holocaust and her life lessons, I know that she would be very proud and is smiling from above,” said Dr. Alex Kor, Eva’s son. “The fact that every middle and high school student in our state will be able to watch the documentary, read the book and learn from the educational toolkit is amazing.”
“Eva: A-7063” won seven regional television Emmys and a host of awards from film festivals and other organizations around the country. Kor passed away July 4, 2019 while conducting her annual group tour of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Ted Green, director/ producer of the documentary, said “WFYI, Mika [Brown] and I just set out to do a film. But after witnessing again and again Eva’s inspirational power, especially with young people, we decided to take this extra step with the education program.”
Now, with more than a half-million Indiana students able to learn about Eva’s message, “It’s gone beyond anything we imagined, and of course it’s a testament to the lady herself. It’s a privilege of a lifetime for me,” Green said.
The toolkit will include the speech Eva had hoped to deliver at Auschwitz for the 75th anniversary memorial, both in script form and on video, delivered by Holocaust historian Michael Berenbaum at her funeral. “We hope schools will screen the film, and then they can have students read her speech or watch the video,” said Jessica Chapman, Eva impact manager at WFYI.
To read the full proclamation or find out more about Eva Kor’s life and legacy, please visit TheStoryofEva.com.
CANDLES trip to Auschwitz
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has organized a trip to Auschwitz in observance of the 75th anniversary of the concentration camp’s liberation. The group of 75 people, who come from several states, is leaving Jan. 25 and will return Feb. 2.
Many of those going are educators, said Leah Simpson, CANDLES executive director. Alex Kor also will attend.
It’s hoped that up to 150 Auschwitz survivors will be present for the memorial event, organized by the Auschwitz Museum in Poland, she said. Dignitaries from around the world also are expected.
Eva had planned to be there.
“It definitely will be another emotional level being in Auschwitz without her,” Simpson said. “She was very comfortable (returning to visit) there and made it easier for everyone else to be there.”
Reacting to the governor’s proclamation and the statewide distribution of the Educational Toolkit, Simpson said, “We’re very excited about it. One of Eva’s goals in opening the museum was to educate the children of Indiana.” Both the proclamation and toolkit will “help promote Eva’s legacy and dream of educating Indiana children.”
Eva Kor died July 4, 2019, while leading one of the CANDLES-organized educational trips to Auschwitz. She was 85 years old.
