Governor candidate speaks at Labor Day festivities

Walking in Terre Haute’s Labor Day Parade on Monday was like a homecoming for Dr. Woody Myers, a Democratic candidate for Indiana governor in 2020.
An Indianapolis native, Myers said he has deep family roots in Vigo County, and spent many summers in Terre Haute as a child. His relatives include members of the Tyler, Ross and Redmon families in the Lost Creek community.
“We made a lot of new connections today,” Myers said as he prepare to ladle ham and beans to the crowd gathered in Fairbanks Park for the annual Labor Day celebration.
About 160 pounds of beans and 100 pounds of ham went into the soup cooked all night in the park by a team lead by former city councilman Joe Duby.
“This is the biggest crowd I’ve seen in 10 years,” said Duby as he watched the lengthy lunch line and the crowd gathered to hear political candidates address local issues.
Mayor Duke Bennett, a three-term Republican mayor seeking his fourth four-year term, addressed the crowd along with Democratic challenge Karrum Nasser, a current city councilman, and Independent candidate Pat Goodwin, the former city engineer.
For Myers, a physician who graduated Harvard Medical School at age 23, Monday’s visit to Terre Haute is one of many he said he hopes to make in the coming months. He announced his intention to run for governor in July, and so far is the only declared candidate for the Democrat Party to challenge Republican incumbent Eric Holcomb.
Myers’ platform has focused on education, jobs and healthcare.
“Education is hugely important in our state and we’re not doing anywhere near as well as we should,” Myers said.
Teacher salaries have not increased at the same rate as in other states, he said, and legislators need to direct more funding to teachers and the education system.
“We got to make sure that the kids that are in public education — which is 93 percent of Indiana’s children — are getting 93 percent of the attention, 93 percent of the money, 93 percent of the effort, and that’s not true today,” he said.
Indiana also needs to retain the manufacturing, distribution and agriculture jobs that it currently has, while becoming open to a new generation of technology jobs, he said.
“The world will change as we know it, so we in Indiana need to be a focus for those jobs,” Myers said of technology.
Healthcare access and prescription medication costs are also areas Myers said he intends to attack.
“There’s a lot of things we need to do in health, healthcare access, jobs, education, and that’s why I’m running,” Myers said. “I want to be the guy who leads the charge to make Indiana the leader in all those areas.”
Accompanying Myers was campaign chairman Baron Hill, who previously served two terms as U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 9th congressional district.
“Wood is worried about teachers and kids, and he’s familiar with healthcare issues,” Hill said.
Myers was appointed as Indiana’s state health commissioner in 1985, and was appointed New York City’s health commissioner in 1990. He has also worked in the private sector for insurance giants Wellpoint Inc. and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and for prison medical care provider Corizon Health.
Myers also unsuccessfully challenged incumbent congressman Andre Carson in the 2008 Democratic primary.
