Governor appoints new chairman of Gaming Commission

The Indiana Gaming Commission has a new chairman.
On Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Milt Thompson of Indianapolis to be the new chair. Thompson is an attorney with Bleeke Dillon Crandal and president and CEO of Grand Slam, a sports, entertainment and recreation management consulting firm. His term will end Sept. 30, 2023.
He replaces chairman Mike McMains, who was appointed by Holcomb in 2018 to replace Cris Johnson, who left the commission to become the governor's deputy chief of staff.
McMains discussed his resignation in an email statement forwarded by the commission on Monday.
"When I was appointed chairman, there were significant issues that needed to be addressed in Indiana gaming," McMains said in a statement to the Tribune-Star. "After four years of service and with those challenges behind us, I believed it was a good time to step down from my position.
"I let the Governor’s Office know in mid-February that I would remain until a replacement was identified. I’m grateful for having the opportunity to serve the citizens of Indiana in this capacity."
Jennifer Reske, deputy director of the Gaming Commission, said there are no meeting dates on the commission's schedule, but it meets quarterly and will have to next meet by the end of June.
Reske said the Gaming Commission has already given authority to Churchill Downs to proceed with a Vigo County casino, adding there is no regulatory requirement on a groundbreaking event. Such an event would be up to the casino owner.
Churchill Downs has told the commission it hopes to break ground this spring, possibly as soon as the end of May.
