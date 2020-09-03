Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced $51 million for 50 broadband infrastructure expansion projects across the state as a part of the second round of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program.
The $100 million Next Level Broadband Grant Program is the largest single state investment in broadband. In total, rounds one and two of the program have awarded more than $79 million for broadband infrastructure for more than 21,900 homes and commercial locations in 41 counties.
This second round of funding will provide broadband infrastructure to more than 10,590 homes and commercial locations across 32 counties.
In addition to the $51 million awarded today, the 16 telecommunications providers and utility cooperatives contributed more than $53 million in matching funds, resulting in more than $104 million total investment for broadband.
The program allows broadband service providers and utility cooperatives to apply for up to $5 million to expand service to unserved areas if they provide at least a 20 percent match.
In west central Indiana, project recipients were:
• Joink, Parke County: This project will serve approximately 73 unserved households and businesses in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $351,002, with a local match of $87,750, for a total project cost of $438,752.
• Joink, Parke County: This project will serve approximately 26 households in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $284,172, with a local match of $71,043, for a total project cost of $355,215.
• Joink, Parke County: This project will connect approximately 18 unserved households in Washington Township in Parke County. The requested grant amount is $298,081, with a local match of $74,520, for a total project cost of $372,601.
• Joink, Vermillion County: This project will serve 22 households and one business in South East Cayuga in Vermillion County. The requested grant amount is $252,979, with a local match of $63,245, for a total project cost of $316,224.
• Joink, Vigo County: This project will serve three households around West Concannon Avenue in Vigo County. The requested grant amount is $135,155, with a local match of $33,789, for a total project cost of $168,944.
• Joink, Vigo County: This project will serve 36 unserved households around French Lake, on the southside of Vigo County. The requested grant amount is $338,642, with a local match of $84,660, for a total project cost of $423,302.
• Joink, Vigo County: This project will serve 18 unserved households and businesses in Blackhawk, which is on the south side of Vigo County. The requested grant amount is $263,402, with a local match of $65,851, for a total project cost of $329,253.
