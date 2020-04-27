Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order directing Hoosiers to “hunker down” at home expires on Friday, but the state’s leader declined to say how he would revise the executive order or whether he would extend it.
“May 1 [will be] the day we address our executive order and where we go from here,” Holcomb said Monday. “There are some key days ahead that will help us as we move forward.”
The state announced several resources at Monday’s virtual press conference, ranging from assistance to families with relatives in nursing homes and social services.
Dan Rusyniak, the chief medical officer of the Family and Social Services Administration, said that long-term facilities, like nursing homes, would be required to notify families and potential clients of COVID-19 deaths and infections. Facilities must also designate a staff member to communicate with families.
Families in need of state assistance can contact the State Department of Health at familyoutreach@isdh.in.gov.
Rusyniak said that the ISDH landing page for coronavirus information would soon include aggregate data for infections at long-term facilities, a continuation of the state’s refusal to name specific facilities.
Jennifer Sullivan, the FSSA secretary, said the department had two new websites for Hoosiers: brighterfuturesindiana.org, for locating childcare options, and bewellindiana.org, for accessing free mental health services.
“What you’re feeling is common; it’s OK,” Sullivan said to distressed Hoosiers, encouraging them to visit the site for mental health guidance.
Sullivan also said that applications for all FSSA programs were 175% higher, including the Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and health care coverage.
“[These programs] are all safe and will not be discontinued during the public health emergency,” Sullivan said.
In addition to the full SNAP benefits offered to eligible families, May brings two more changes for families in need: delivery options and expansion of services to children who would normally receive free or reduced lunches from schools.
In the latest federal stimulus package, Cris Johnston, the director of the Office of Management & Budget, said the state would receive approximately $2.4 billion. The recovery team hadn’t discussed how those funds would be divided by Johnston said local impact would be prioritized.
More than 517,000 Hoosiers filed for unemployment as of April 17, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that it had made over 1 million payments to Hoosiers, totally $470 million, in just the first three weeks of April. An unspecified number of those claims included the additional $600 federal benefit from the federal stimulus bill.
Fred Payne, the commissioner of DWD, said the state had a little under $650 million left in the trust fund, crediting 2020 legislation to prioritize the fund’s solvency.
“One of the things we’re not really worried about is money being there to pay benefits,” Payne said. “We are looking at that every week and if we need to we have access to federal dollars if our trust fund gets below a certain level.”
During the Great Recession, Indiana borrowed from the federal government to cover unemployment claims but Payne didn’t specific if Indiana would repeat that process if necessary.
