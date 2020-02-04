Got doughnuts? Hoosier Prairie fourth graders do sweet business battle

The Java the Hutt enterprise sold doughnuts for as much as $6 a piece, while Dazzling Donuts sold theirs for $1 or $2, with added charges for toppings.
Java operators wanted to maximize profits with higher prices, while Dazzling’s proprietors wanted to sell a lot, fast — and they quickly sold out.
It wasn’t some Food Channel competition.
Instead, the small doughnut “shops” were part of a school project by Hoosier Prairie Elementary fourth graders in the class of Jodi Fish.
Her students have been working to create a “Donut Shop,” with lasting lessons in math, writing, technology, and economics. Students have been working in groups to create a logo, design T-shirts and a storefront, and form a business plan with a budget. The goal was to have the highest total profit at the end of the project.
On Tuesday, the project culminated as students set up shop and sold doughnuts to relatives, teachers and other students using “pretend” money, or “doughbucks.”
Student Tyler Cates said his team learned “to cooperate and do math,” while teammate Caden Foust said he learned about “great teamwork and how hard it is to run a business.”
Along with Graidey Cottrell, they named their business “Boston’s.”
Donning chef’s hats, Boston’s team members wore shirts that featured a picture of a doughnut and “donuts, #1.” They sold chocolate doughnuts with rainbow sprinkles, funfetti doughnuts with chocolate sprinkles, caramel doughnuts and other varieties. Prices were $1 to $3.
On their storefront, they wrote what they had learned, which included, “We had to agree on the choices we made. Our team members had to listen to each other.”
Donut Shop used project-based learning and incorporated several subjects, Fish said. “They had to figure out what they wanted to sell and what supplies would cost so they could figure their potential profit,” she said. They set their own prices. Some chose to go really high, as much as $8 per doughnut, while others wanted to charge at a low price to sell out.
“They all have different strategies on how they are running their own doughnut shop,” Fish said. “Their goal is to make the most profit at the end of today.”
In addition to choosing a logo and designing T-shirts, they had to make a blueprint of their doughnut shop and write a reflection on everything they had learned from the project.
“They had to practice customer service,” and Fish checked to make sure they greeted customers and said thank you at the end. “That’s something you definitely need in business or people don’t want to return.”
She hopes students took away “a sense that they can accomplish whatever they put their mind to.”
While they’ve done project-based learning before, with Donut Shop, “I saw they really had to pull together, they had to learn to compromise and they had to work through any problems that arose in their group. That’s something I think is so important,” both in school and in business, Fish said.
Proprietors of another shop, Dazzling Donuts, wore shirts that read: “Donut skip our shop.”
Team member Addison Frye said of the project, “It was really hard to put it together because there’s a lot of stuff to do. There’s a lot of math and cooperation.” But it was a fun project, especially decorating the doughnuts.
Dazzling team member Haylee Woods said the most fun part was learning how to open a business, while doing the math was probably the hardest part.
Java the Hutt team member Easton Schimmel said they decided to charge $6 for some of their doughnuts because “we need lots of profit ... it is expensive, but it’s a good price for a doughnut.”
