Got change? Stores, banks literally want coin

First came a shortage of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and household disinfectants.

And now? A temporary scarcity of change — pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this month told the U.S. House Financial Services the shortage was due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What’s happened is that, with the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins through the economy has gotten all ... it’s kind of stopped,” Powell said during a virtual hearing with the committee.

The Federal Reserve, in a news release, said coin production was down at the U.S. Mint due to precautionary measures taken to protect workers from the COVID-19 virus. That reduced the supply of coins to some banks and also to businesses.

The Fed in June announced a “strategic allocation of coin inventories,” stating the pandemic has “significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin. In the past few months, coin deposits from depository institutions to the Federal Reserve have declined significantly and the U.S. Mint’s production of coin also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees.”

While the U.S. Mint cut production in April and May, retailers were also ordering more coins as they were getting less coins as people stayed home.

While the mint returned to full production by mid-June, the temporary reduction in the supply of coins is still impacting some Wabash Valley businesses.

Harkavel Singh is president of Montezuma Properties LLC, which owns convenience store/gas stations at Springhill Drive and Canal Road and at Margaret and Third avenues in Terre Haute. The company also owns Subway restaurants in Sullivan, Farmersburg, Bloomfield and Jasonville.

“The biggest impact is at gas stations. We don’t have any quarters in some locations,” Singh said Thursday. “I think dimes and nickels, pennies may be next. We are just starting to feel the effect now.”

Singh said his business “had coins in our safe, which lasted a couple of days, then we started asking people to bring change back in if they have some” at home. The company put up signs asking customers to help supply coins.

Singh estimates that 30 to 35 percent of his business involves cash transactions.

Karen Milienu, chief branch banking officer at First Financial, said the bank, like many financial institutions, isn’t receiving its full coin orders.

“The Federal Reserve is limiting the amount of coins it is shipping, although we are starting to see some full coin orders being received,” Milienu said Thursday. “I do believe that as the Fed indicated, they will quickly get us back to maximum capacity. In the meantime, what we are doing to assist our customers is we have stopped providing coin to non-customers, so we can take care of our bank customers.

“We are encouraging the public to bring in any loose coin, and we are accepting loose coin from customers and non-customers,” Milienu said, with the bank temporarily waiving a non-customer coin processing fee.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to help get coin back circulating,” she said.

While coin production is one aspect, Milienu said retailers and bank lobbies were closed and people did not circulate coin through the economy at regular pace due to the pandemic.

“We want to encourage people to bring us their loose coin. We are also asking customers if we can deposit the coin portion of any checks that they want to cash into their account, then just provide them with the [paper] currency,” Milienu said.

Bank customers, Milienu said, “have been great in cooperating and really assisting in getting coin moving again. The goal is to get the word out. Get out there and use your coin, because that is a large part of why we got to this point,” Milienu said. “The best way we can get back to normal is for everybody to get coin moving.”

