A pair of Christian conservatives are vying for the GOP’s nomination in the fall general election for Indiana House District 45.
Incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Borders, of Jasonville, and Jeff Gormong, of Farmesburg, say they’re motivated to take their rural sensibilities to the statehouse and represent residents of the district.
No Democrat has filed to run.
District 45 is comprised of all of Sullivan County, northern Knox County, Steele, Elmore and part of Madison townships in northern Daviess County, Wright Township in Greene County and Prairieton, Prairie Creek, Linton and part of Honey Creek townships in Vigo County.
Bruce Borders
Borders has represented District 45 for 14 of the past 16 years, but says he’s more motivated than ever to represent the constituents.
He said now, maybe more than ever, the state needs politicians who will stay true to the country’s founding ideals and limit the scope with which government can control private citizens.
“When I run now I think about my grandchildren,” Borders said. “And I believe that future of our nation hangs in the balance between those that want to destroy our Constitution and those that want to uphold it.
“... I believe that there are people trying to destroy the freedoms and religious liberties that we know and hold. And so I run with a stronger passion than I’ve ever ran before.”
Borders said his faith as a Christian guides his political decision-making and crossing that boundary to curry favor for one piece of legislation or another is not an option.
“We as a nation truly are that light on a hill as Ronald Reagan described,” Borders said. “And, the fact of it is, we face the possibility of losing those moral values and the breakdown of our liberties.
“I don’t want to reinvent the founding liberties, only restore them.”
Borders said he’s always prided himself on being a fiscal watchdog, dating back to his two terms as Jasonville mayor.
“There are people that want to control every facet of our lives, and we’re seeing it now, but they’re destroying the economy,” Borders said.
“I want to see the hard-earned dollars of the taxpayer to be kept in their pocket, not to go into the pocket of government.”
Borders said the COVID-19 crisis is going to make balancing the state’s biennial budget next session a headache. But, he said, he’s done it before and is qualified to do it again.
“We are going to have one dickens of a time balancing the budget next year,” Borders said. “I remember when I came in, frankly when the Democrats were in charge, the budget was way out of whack.
“But like we did then, we are going to have some tough decisions to make.”
Jeff Gormong
Gormong said he feels state government is getting done as much as it should for rural Indiana and feels he would be best to represent the needs of District 45.
A farmer in southern Vigo County, Gormong said chief among Indiana’s priorities should be supporting public education and ensuring that children in rural parts of the state are afforded the same opportunities as those in more urban districts.
“We’ve been dealing with school issues and teacher issues for a long time,” Gormong said.
“We can argue about teacher pay and blame anyone we want for the issues, but the reality is that we’re not replacing our retired teachers with anyone new, and there aren’t enough people wanting to go into the profession.”
He said representatives from around the state have to come together to solve that problem before students’ education suffers any more.
In that same vein, Gormong said the COVID-19 stay-home orders have illustrated the inequities of rural broadband access and its impact on student’s ability to engage distance learning opportunities.
“There are a lot of farms and businesses out here in the country that struggle with rural broadband access,” Gormong. “And this COVID virus has made everyone more aware, I hope, of its limits.
“When students have to take in their education at home while parents work at home, we’re finding out the internet is too weak.”
Along with his experience on the Indiana Farm Bureau state board of directors for the last decade-plus, Gormong said willingness to listen to the people of District 45 makes him a choice candidate.
“For a representative to be successful they have to talk to people and listen to people, and that’s exactly what I plan to do,” Gormong said. “I’ve put my contact information out for everyone to reach out and share their ideas and I hope to be able to take those ideas to the statehouse.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.