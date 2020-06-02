GOP's Norris, Neice, Bogigian advance to fall council race

Republicans Travis L. Norris, Steven B. Neice, and Thomas William (Tom) Bogigian will advance to the November election after winning the top three spots in the primary election race Tuesday for at-large seats on the Vigo County Council.
Norris received the most votes with 3,848, capturing 31 percent of the vote. Neice had 3,695, or 29.7 percent of the vote and Bogigian received 2,692 votes, or 21.7 percent of the vote. All votes are unofficial until certified by the Vigo County Election Board.
Lucus T.G. Bendzsa finished fourth, with 2,169 votes, or 17.4 percent.
Only the top three of the four candidates could advance to the fall election.
"I am overjoyed and overwhelmed that so many voted for me and thought that I was the right choice," said Norris, president and owner of Prox Lawn Care Inc. "I am just speechless. I feel great and I am on cloud nine and am excited to make it to the next level and hopefully we can continue to keep this going."
Niece said he thinks "a lot of people that I talked to are looking for a fresh start and getting rid of a lot of incumbents and bringing in some fresh blood and that is something that I represent and think that resonated more than anything."
The pandemic, Neice said, made it difficult to hold fundraising dinners and to attend forums, where the public can ask questions and get in-person responses. "Hopefully we can get back on track with that as I think forums allow people to ask about specific issues," he said.
Bogigian could not be reached Tuesday evening.
