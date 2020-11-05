Republicans dominated Vigo County in races for individual office holders, taking four of the five posts to be had and dislodging three Democrats in the process.

Unofficial totals posted publicly early Thursday afternoon showed GOP candidates won the races for Vigo County auditor, clerk, recorder and treasurer.

Only the coroner’s office went to a Democrat. (Republicans also took both available seats on the Board of Commissioners, although Democrats did hold or take all three available seats on the County Council).

In the extremely close race for coroner, Democrat Janie Myers edged Republican Ted Lemke by 183 votes.

Myers, a surgeon at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, gathered 21,121 (50.22%); Republican Lemke, a Terre Haute police officer, received 20,938 votes (49.78%).

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Barring a possible recount effort, Myers will serve the next four-year term as Vigo County coroner, continuing a Democratic hold on that office. It had alternated for the last 32 years between Dr. Roland Kohr and Dr. Susan Amos.

In this election, Amos was term limited after eight consecutive years, and Kohr decided not to run again.

“It’s been an interesting time,” Myers said Thursday afternoon of campaigning during a pandemic. “I just want to thank everyone for their faith in me. And I’m thankful Ted Lemke and I both ran a clean race.”

Myers said she plans to continue working with first responders and emergency personnel in the community to continue the legacy of integrity in the coroner’s office.

County clerk

For the Clerk of the Circuit Court (County Clerk), incumbent Republican Brad Newman handily held off challenger Democrat Todd Nation, a longtime Terre Haute City Council member.

Newman tallied 24,037 votes to Nation’s 18,455, a split of about 57% for Newman to 43% for Nation.

That race had become testy, with Nation questioning whether Newman could devote adequate time to the clerk’s post given his full-time job as a Terre Haute police officer.

“It is, by all accounts, a full-time job,” Nation said of the clerk’s post.

Newman argued Nation was running a negative campaign and said he had proven he could handle both jobs. Not only had he improved efficiencies in the clerk’s office, as well as user access, but he’d saved taxpayers more than $244,000 during his term, Newman said.

Nation conceded the loss in a message on his campaign’s Facebook page.

“In every election, there are winners and there are losers. Yesterday’s race was my twelfth time running for office [counting primary and general elections]. It’s the first time I have lost,” said Nation. “I’d like to congratulate our Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman on retaining his elected office. He won, and I will do what I can to help him succeed. I wish Brad and his staff the best, and I know they will continue to work hard.”

Nation said the election was difficult for both candidates and voters, in part due to the ongoing pandemic and a divided electorate.

“The unprecedented 42-hour wait for results here in Vigo County was, in some ways, a fitting end to a rough, bewildering ride,” Nation said.

A request for comment from Newman was not returned, nor had he posted a statement on his campaign’s Facebook page as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In other races

• Auditor: Republican challenger Rebecca Coleman defeated incumbent Democrat Jim Bramble. Coleman drew 22,152 votes to Bramble’s 19,640, for a split of about 53% to 47%.

• Recorder: Republican challenger Diana Winsted-Smith defeated Democratic incumbent Stacee “Joy” Todd. Winsted-Smith received 21,297 (51.06%) votes to Todd’s 20,413 (48.94%).

• Treasurer: Republican challenger Josie Swalls-Thompson defeated Democratic incumbent Nancy Allsup. Swalls-Thompson received 21,657 votes (51.56%) to Allsup’s 20,349 (48.44%).

GOP candidates benefitted from a strong straight-ticket advantage, with the GOP attracting 11,744 such ballots to Democrats’ 8,206, or a split of about 57.9% to 40.46%. Libertarians accounted for only 332 straight-ticket ballots, or 1.64%.

Candidate comments

Reached Thursday afternoon, Coleman said she was “still quite in shock” at her victory, but very happy and relieved that the suspense of the delayed vote count was over.

“My plans are to start interviewing for the office positions and get ready to take office,” Coleman said. As a business owner of Coleman’s Corner Bar and Grill, she said she plans to bring her business sense to the office.

“I know how budgets work and I know how to stay within a budget,” said the auditor-elect. The auditor is responsible for maintaining financial accounts, which include obligations to other governing bodies and individuals, such as employee compensation and tax money distribution.

Bramble, who has previously served two terms as county auditor and one term as treasurer, will finish his third elected term as auditor this year. Bramble said it has been a pleasure to serve the residents of Vigo County.

“It’s been a challenge and I’m happy I did it,” he said. “I will work on my golf game, and if this pandemic gets done, I will spend more time on sandy beaches down south, too. But I plan to stick around Terre Haute for quite some time.”

Current recorder Todd said she feels very thankful and blessed she was able to serve the county. “I love my job. It’s been a good job,” Todd said. “I appreciate all the people who voted.”

Winsted did not return a call from the Tribune-Star seeking comment.

Treasurer-elect Swalls-Thompson said she is thankful for the high voter turnout and for the poll workers and election staff who were devoted to producing accurate results.

“I’m very excited about starting my new job, my next venture,” she said, noting that she will meet with county leaders to plan next steps for the office.

Swalls-Thompson said she appreciates the closeness of the treasurer’s race. Even though she did not do a lot of campaigning, she said, she is thankful for the voter confidence in her.

Allsup said she will miss helping the public who came to her office. “I just enjoyed my job. I really did. I enjoyed serving the people,” she said.

“Although we did not win this election, I want to thank Vigo County and its people for the wonderful memories of the past 12 years. I’ve had the honor of working with not only a great, committed staff, but with the community as well.”

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.

Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star also contributed to this report.