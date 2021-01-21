The Vigo County Republican Party will conduct a caucus Saturday to fill two open seats on the Vigo County Council.

GOP Chairman Randy Gentry sent a media notice Thursday to the Tribune-Star stating a swearing-in ceremony of new Republican County Council members will be about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Free Life Community Church, 1620 S. 20th St.

However, party leaders have said little about the caucus process and the candidates to replace the two GOP members of the council who were elected in November to the Board of Commissioners.

“Randy is running the caucus, so you will have to reach him,” GOP Vice Chairwoman Vada Long said.

Telephone messages were left on Gentry’s cell phone Thursday and questions sent to his email on candidates and how the caucus will be conducted.

The party is to replace the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Council held by Republican Chris Switzer, as well as the District 4 County Council seat previously held by Mike Morris, who had served as County Council president in 2020. Both Switzer and Morris are now serving as county commissioners after being elected in the November general election.

The commissioners said the caucus will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. However, Switzer and Morris on Thursday said they do not know candidates. Morris earlier this month said Gentry was to be among caucus candidates for the council.

Brad Anderson, who did not seek re-election as a county commissioner in 2020, confirmed Thursday that he has filed for the District 4 County Council seat.

“I was elected five terms there, and I have the experience,” Anderson said. “As a commissioner, we had so many things going on” mentioning the under-construction new downtown convention center, new jail, new VA Clinic and anticipated new casino.

“I would like to see some of those things through, and I have a lot of information that will be useful to the two new commissioners as well,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he does not know names of other confirmed candidates for the seat.

Lucas Bendzsa, a 21-year-old junior studying software engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, confirmed Thursday he has filed as a candidate for the District 2 seat.

“I have been very busy. I sent out hand-written cards, some mailers, some fliers I have created. I have been working the phone lines, so we will see what happens,” Bendzsa said.

When asked if he knows other candidates, Bendzsa said “a caucus is a very, is kind of like old-school politics that you think of with the cigar-smoke-filled room. It is a not a public election. It is a party thing,” he said. “That is why it has been a little more closed-door than the media would like,” he said.

Bendzsa said political parties can differ on how caucuses are conducted and whether to conduct them in an open or closed format.

“I have faith in our party chairman, Randy Gentry. He has done some incredible things in the party. Obviously we had some great wins in the fall, in November. I think he has made terrific strides in the party and I have faith in him,” Bendzsa said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.