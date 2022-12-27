A Republican committee has ruled there is insufficient evidence to declare two Vigo County officials violated a party rule while serving as precinct committeemen.
The Eighth District Republican Congressional Committee met Dec. 15 to hear a complaint from Brenda Wilson.
Wilson argued Commissioner Chris Switzer, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, and Brad Newman, Vigo County clerk, worked against her in the fall general election and supported her opponent, Democrat Nancy Allsup.
Wilson, who filed the complaint Nov. 19, lost the Nov. 8 election for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Council to Allsup, a former Vigo County treasurer and recorder.
Allsup won the election by 208 votes. She tallied 2,876 votes to Wilson’s 2,668 votes.
The GOP district committee hearing was held at the Daviess County Courthouse. The committee later ruled that Newman and Switzer did not violate party Rule 1-25 of “Republican in Good Standing.”
Newman did not appear at the hearing, but instead submitted his resignation as a precinct committeeman. A message was left Tuesday at the clerk’s office seeking comment from Newman.
In response to the committee’s ruling, Switzer in a statement said “Brenda Wilson’s complaint had no merit from the beginning and the GOP 8th District Central Committee saw right through Wilson’s false claims. She should apologize to the voters of Vigo County.”
In a Dec. 20 letter to Switzer, the Eighth District GOP Congressional Committee states that “evidence supplied by Mr. Switzer included copies of text messages where Mr. Switzer had informed Mrs. Wilson he was supporting another candidate in a Republican caucus but would support her if she won the caucus, which she did.
“He also supplied a letter from Mrs. Wilson’s Democrat opponent stating Mr. Switzer did not recruit her to run for office nor did he financially or publicly support her.
“The evidence provided was insufficient to prove any specific actions by Chris Switzer that were in violation of Rule 1-25. Therefore, by majority vote, the officers of Eighth District Committee ruled in favor of the respondent, Chris Switzer.”
Wilson said Tuesday she intends to file an appeal on the rulings before the end of this month with the Indiana Republican Central Committee. She declined further comment while the appeal is pending.
Switzer also called for the resignation of Vigo County GOP Chairman Randy Gentry.
“Chairman Randy Gentry should be ashamed for taking part in this sham hearing. It’s hard to believe a sitting County Chairman would testify against a precinct committeeman and elected official who has had success where he could not for years,” Switzer said.
“After years of failed leadership, Gentry should resign as Vigo County GOP Chairman. Additionally, Gentry has embarrassed the county party by continuously targeting solid Republicans in favor of weak candidates that he can control. If the Vigo County GOP wants to move forward, Gentry should step aside and let new leadership take control,” Switzer said.
Responding to Switzer, Gentry said he did not file the complaint nor schedule the hearing before the GOP committee, but was part of the hearing as a witness “to discuss what information I have that was relevant to this.
“There were numerous phone calls to me stating that Chris Switzer was supporting Nancy Allsup [for the Vigo County Council] and had recruited her,” Gentry said.
“Mr. Switzer should be ashamed that he continues to support Democrats and I question whether Mr. Switzer is a real Republican,” Gentry said.
“He [Switzer] supported Earl Elliott [running as a Democrat] against (Republican] Diana Winsted-Smith” in a 2019 election race for District 2 seat on the Terre Haute City Council, Gentry said.
Additionally, Gentry said, Switzer “had very intense text messages exchanges with me and wanted John Collett, a lifelong Democrat by vote record, to be signed off by me to run against Andrew McNeil for state representative” in Indiana House District 43 race in November.
In 2019, Elliott, a long-time Republican, said he was barred from seeking the GOP’s nomination because he cast a Democrat ballot in the 2018 primary election. Gentry did not certify Elliot as a party member, adding Elliot backtracked after agreeing to run as an at-large candidate in 2019.
On the Eighth District GOP Congressional Committee, “This is internal GOP politics and there are rules that we must abide by,” Gentry said. “The person that should be ashamed is the person who had the complaint filed against them and has a history of supporting Democrats while being a Republican. That is the person that should leave the party and join the party that they seem to really support.”
Gentry said the precinct committee position vacated by Newman will be filled at a later date, adding he will focus on making the Vigo County GOP party “as strong as it can be as we head into the 2024 presidential election year.”
