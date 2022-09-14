GOP lawmakers invite students to apply for paid internships

Indiana House Republicans from the Wabash Valley invite local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship.
House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes at the end of April. Internships are available in several departments and are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates.
Paid, spring-semester intern positions are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class, and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student's college or university. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
State Rep. Bob Heaton, R-Terre Haute, said, "Interning with Indiana House Republicans is a great opportunity for students and new graduates to apply what they've learned in the classroom to a professional setting . I encourage local Hoosiers to apply for this rewarding experience."
State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil said students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy, and communications and media relations. "Regardless of major or career plans, interns can find many ways to utilize their talents and make a difference," Morrison said.
"I've had the privilege of working with many interns who've gone on to full-time positions with the Indiana General Assembly, state agencies and so many other places," said State Rep. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville). "This program is a great way to build connections with leaders from across Indiana and boost your resume to help you stand out from other jobseekers."
Apply online before the Oct. 31 deadline, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.