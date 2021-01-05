GOP has two Vigo County Council seats to fill

When the Vigo County Council convenes today for its reorganizational meeting for 2021, two seats will be vacant.
The council is slated to meet at 5 p.m. to elect new officers.
The District 2 seat had been held by Republican Chris Switzer, while the District 3 seat had been held by Republican Mike Morris, who had served as County Council president in 2020.
Both Switzer and Morris were recently elected to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Switzer confirmed a Republican Party caucus is slated for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 at New Life Community Family Fellowship Center at 1620 S. 20th Street to replace the District 3 seat. Morris also confirmed that date and location for a caucus to replace the District 3 seat, which he held on the County Council.
Morris confirmed that GOP Chairman Randy Gentry is a candidate for the District 3 seat.
Switzer said he does not have information on candidates for his former seat.
"It is almost like a big secret, I don't know what is going on," Switzer said. "It is being kept pretty close to the cuff, I am not sure what is going on."
Telephone calls to Gentry seeking comment were left today, Monday and in late December. GOP Vice Chairwoman Vada Long said Monday she has been out of the office on a COVID-19 close-contact quarantine and did not have additional information. She referred questions to Gentry.
The Tribune-Star reached out to several potential candidates, including Republican Theodore “Ted” Lemke, a sergeant on the Terre Haute police force, who ran unsuccessfully for Vigo County coroner in the November general election. Lemke said he is considering, but added "I haven't decided yet."
New County Council members for 2021 include Don Morris, a former Terre Haute City councilman, and Marie Belzile-Theisz, a Vigo County school teacher. Incumbent Aaron Loudermilk will return to the council after gaining the most votes — 19,706 — of all candidates in the November general election for the council.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
