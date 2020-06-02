GOP, Dems choose their Sullivan County Council nominees

In Sullivan County, county council at-large races were contested on both the Republican and Democrat ballots.
Six Republicans and four Democrats ran for the three at-large spots at stake in the fall.
In the Democrat primary, the winners were Timothy W. Abrams and Larry E. Kinnett [both incumbents] and Jack R. Mize. Also running was John T. Clark III. Abrams had 1,186 votes; Kinnett, 1,121; Mize, 907; and Clark, 806.
On the Republican ticket, Jackie Monk had 1,113 votes; Matt Chickadaunce, 1,034; and Wes Scarbrough, 956. Jeffrey Scales had 830 votes, Robert Cloutier, 672 and Robert Baize, 406.
Current at-large council member Duane Wampler did not seek re-election.
No other office on the ballot had primary opposition, but each party has a candidate for surveyor and coroner who will advance to the fall general election.
Incumbent Surveyor Cheryl Waterman, a Republican, will face Democratic challenger Blane E. Boyd in the fall.
Incumbent Coroner Mary Ann Dudley, a Democrat, will face Republican challenger Tracy L. Tackett in the fall.
The Republican ballot also included the unopposed candidates of incumbent John Waterman for county commissioner in District 3, and incumbent Janna J. Johnson for county treasurer.
The Democratic ballot included incumbent Ray E. McCammon seeking re-election as commissioner in District 2.
