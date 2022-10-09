Apparently disappointed by Sunday's non-action by the Vigo County Election Board, the County's Republican Party chair is replacing the GOP's voting member on the board.
Vigo County GOP Chair Randy Gentry has sent Vigo County Circuit Clerk Brad Newman, also a Republican, a letter saying Gentry requests Brian Garcia be removed as a member of the board and be replaced with Jerry Arnold.
Indiana Code 3-6-5-6 gives a party chair the authority to request removal of member appointed by the party, while Indiana Code 3-6-5-5 gives the chair to nominate a replacement. The clerk "shall remove" the member in question and "shall appoint" the new nominee, according to the code cited in Gentry's letter.
Election Board member John Kesler, a Democrat, in Sunday's special meeting moved the board correct a ballot screen formatting issue that is perceived as unfair by some.
Despite an earlier joint request by Gentry and Democratic Chairman Joe Etling in support of such a change, neither Newman nor Garcia chose to second motions by Kesler on Sunday, essentially letting them die.
Regard the events, Gentry told the Tribune-Star on Sunday evening, "This is an easy fix and we’re making it complicated for no reason.
"This is a simple issue that could be fixed by changing spacing.”
“The party as a whole deserves a better representative on the election board that at least explains themselves, especially when it’s this testy and people are all upset.”
“To some people, this was a very important decision. I think some people deserved a decision, and we didn’t get a decision.”
— Sue Loughlin and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star contributed to this report.
