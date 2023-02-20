The public is invited to register for and attend the dedication of the Visitors Center Trail at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
Speakers will include officials from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Wildlife Federation. Free refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.
The accessible half-mile gravel trail circles the visitors center. The trail’s surface and maximum 15% slope grades allow for virtually anyone of any ability to use it and appreciate the route’s wildflower plantings and interpretive signage.
Goose Pond FWA, located near the Greene County city of Linton, serves as an inclusive space for birding and other outdoor recreational opportunities across 9,098 acres of prairie and marsh habitat. Built in 2016, the visitors center includes interpretive displays and scopes for viewing wildlife.
Register at https://bit.ly/GPTrailDedication to attend. After the event, attendees can walk the new trail and stay to enjoy the 14th annual Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival.
For more information about Goose Pond FWA, see on.IN.gov/goosepondfwa
