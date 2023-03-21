Democratic Mayoral candidates Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun presented ideas and policies that largely seemed more in alignment than opposition during a forum Tuesday evening at the Vigo County Public Library.
The event focused on candidates who are on the May 2 primary ballot.
Mayor Duke Bennett, who is running unopposed as a Republican, attended the event and participated in the informal meet-and-greet session that closed out the evening.
Tuesday’s forum was organized by the League of Women Voters and co-sponsored by the Greater Terre Haute branch of the NAACP and the Tribune-Star.
“I’m passionate about the idea of competent, high-functioning local government,” Goodwin said during his opening comments. “I’m thinking long-term … for our children, when they’re our age.”
Sakbun echoed that sentiment in his opening statement.
“I am focused and fixated on the next generation,” he said.
Both men emphasized the idea that the mayor leads a team and must surround himself with passionate, competent employees in the 60 to 80 positions they appoint people to.
“It’s not a one-man show,” Sakbun said.
“We’ve got to find the best people,” Goodwin said.
Both agreed that the city needs to improve the area around the Wabash River to transform it into a tourist destination.
Sakbun said adding nearby trails and places to reside would increase the city’s quality of life, while Goodwin noted that he has been a member of Riverscape since its inception 18 years ago.
Asked what one goal they would prioritize as mayor, Goodwin answered development of the riverfront.
“It’s a frontier that we have not tapped into that could be a huge asset if we use it wisely,” he said.
Sakbun said he would focus on mental health and social work, particularly establishing childcare facilities within walking distance in each neighborhood.
Likewise, both advocated for rebuilding neighborhoods. Sakbun declared, “Housing is a human right” and said his plan would be modeled on the refurbishment of two other Hoosier cities, South Bend and Sullivan.
Goodwin said builders needed to be incentivized to build affordable homes costing between $70,000 and $130,000.
Both addressed the challenge of attracting young families to the city.
“We ask them what would get them to stay, but I don’t think we listen good enough,” Goodwin said. He noted the city was rich with the arts, museums, trails and parks that enhance the quality of life experience.
Sakbun spoke of a “pipeline to empowerment” incorporating internships with community underwriting that led to job opportunities, as well as encouraging remote teleworkers to relocate here.
Both agreed new methods should be developed to address Indiana State University’s declining enrollment, with Goodwin suggesting a scholarship program to attend ISU or Ivy Tech funded by city government. Goodwin also advocated forgiving student loans for students who maintain residency in the city for five years after graduating.
The candidates had different approaches to dealing with Terre Haute’s litter problem.
Sakbun suggested reaching out to schools and nonprofits and offering them nominal funding if they help clean up occasionally. Goodwin noted that the Society of Trashbaggers, of which he has been a member for five years, are still active and spoke of the need to incentivize citizens to cease dropping trash.
Both agreed that further funding is necessary to upgrade the city’s streets and sidewalks and that recycling needed increased emphasis, with Goodwin saying no one should be charged fees for recycling.
Goodwin and Sakbun agreed that the position of mayor should be limited to two terms. In the fall, Bennett will be running for his fifth term as mayor.
Goodwin ran for mayor as an independent candidate four years ago and was unsuccessful in his attempt to unseat the incumbent Bennett.
This time, Goodwin chose to run as a Democrat. He is opposed in the primary by Sakbun, a newcomer to local politics who served two deployments with the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.
Sylvester Edwards, President of Terre Haute’s NAACP branch, was pleased with the candidates’ demographic diversity.
“They’re bringing young and old together,” he said.
Noting that President Barack Obama brought those who had opposed his campaign into his administration, Edwards said he’d like to see the victor enlist the other candidate to join his staff, feeling that they would complement one another.
At the candidate meet-and-greet following the question-and-answer session, Bennett, who will face the winner in the Democratic primary in November, offered his thoughts on the forum.
“These are always entertaining, listening to everybody’s ideas,” he said. “Some of the things we heard tonight have already been tried; some have not. It was good to hear both of their points of view.”
Campaigning is a lot less complicated than governing, Bennett added.
“It’s easy to sit up there and say you’re going to do all these things, but it’s a lot more difficult to implement it,” he said.
“I appreciate their enthusiasm and wanting to do [different things], but our success has been pretty good the past few years and we want to keep that going. If they want to challenge, that’s what this is all about,” said the mayor.
Bennett was bemused that Goodwin and Sakbun felt he had been in office for too long.
“A lot of mayors have served a whole lot longer than I have,” he said. “The voters will determine the term limits.”
