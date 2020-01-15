Goodwin to seek seat on Vigo Board of Commissioners

Former Terre Haute mayoral candidate Pat Goodwin announced Tuesday he intends to run for the Vigo County Board of Commissioners District 2 seat.
In a Facebook post Goodwin, a former city engineer, said that while he is still disappointed he wasn't elected mayor in the November general election, "serving in an executive position in local government is the best way for me to make a difference."
As he did in his bid for mayor, Goodwin said he will run as an independent candidate. As such, he wrote, Goodwin said he won't officially file to run until later in the spring.
As of Tuesday afternoon, David Crockett and Brian DeHart have filed to run in the Democratic primary District 2. No Republicans have yet filed for the District 2 seat.
Those candidates look to fill a seat currently held by Judy Anderson, the incumbent Democrat from District 2 who has announced she will not seek re-election.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Brad Anderson, Republican incumbent in District 3 and no relation to Judy Anderson, has also announced he will not seek re-election.
