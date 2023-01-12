Pat Goodwin today filed to run for mayor of Terre Haute as a Democrat.
In 2019, Goodwin captured about 40% of the vote, losing by 216 votes to incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, who this year is seeking a fifth term in office.
Goodwin ran in that election as an Independent.
"Keep in the mind, in the fall four years ago, we actually had a four-way race. There was a Republican [Bennett], a Democrat [Karrum Nasser] and two independents," Goodwin said, with himself and Shane Meehan.
"The big difference is we will not have two major parties plus a major third candidate here. Do I hope the [Democrat] party is more unified? Yes," Goodwin said. "We will go through the spring primary process and if I prevail... then I will be able to face Duke Bennett in the fall without another Democrat in the race.
Goodwin said his stance on issues has not changed, whether as a Democrat or independent.
"I have not changed and my record has been clear. I did not go back and take down any content that I put up [on the internet] over the past five years. Anybody who wants to go back and see where I stand on any issues will find that my stance has not changed," Goodwin said.
"I think local issues are not partisan. I wish local elections could be non-partisan," Goodwin said.
Still, Goodwin said four years ago he out-polled Bennett when one considers voter punches by name as opposed to by name, plus straight-party punches.
"You don't get into a race like this without a plan to win. We have a plan to win, but it still means a lot of hard work over the next several months. Hopefully people who know me know that I am willing to put in the hard work and I intend to put in the hard work," Goodwin said.
In a statement, Goodwin said that "Terre Haute is ready for a change. It’s time to elect a mayor that is prepared to take action from day one. People who know me know I’m always working to make our city a better place in whatever way I am able. We have challenges ahead, but I believe we can confront and overcome the problems that continue to hold us back.
"With the right leadership and a lot of determination and hard work, we have every reason to be excited about our future," Goodwin said.
Goodwin, 50, a lifelong resident of Terre Haute, is the owner of Tractor Tools Direct, an e-commerce company that sells agricultural equipment to small farms nationally.
He served as Terre Haute city engineer under three previous mayors and is active in several community organizations including 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, Riverscape, the Vigo County Taxpayers Association and TREES Inc.
Official results posted Nov. 15, 2019, showed the final results in the 2019 election with Bennett at 5,180 votes (41.75%), Goodwin with 4,967 (40.03%), Meehan with 117 votes (less than 1%) and Democrat Karrum Nasser with 2,144 (17.28%).
