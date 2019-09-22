Pat Goodwin, an independent, is next in the spotlight for the Tribune-Star’s town hall series featuring Terre Haute’s mayoral candidates.
Goodwin’s town hall appearance will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday in The Meadows Conference Center.
Goodwin, a Terre Haute businessman and former city engineer, is seeking the office of mayor as an independent in a four-way race. The other candidates are incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett, the Republican; Karrum Nasser, the Democrat; and Shane Meehan, another independent. The election is Nov. 5.
After Goodwin’s town hall on Tuesday, the series will conclude with Bennett appearing on Thursday at 7 p.m. Nasser was featured in a town hall last week.
All the sessions will last approximately one hour and are open to the public.
Candidate Meehan declined the invitation to participate in the town hall series.
The Meadows Conference Center is located inside the shopping center on 25th Street between Poplar Street and Ohio Boulevard.
Each candidate is speaking directly to the Tribune-Star’s editorial board and the people who attend the forums. Members of the editorial board will pose questions for discussion. The public will be invited to submit written questions to the editorial board for consideration.
The Tribune-Star also plans to make videos of the forums and post them to the newspaper’s website.
