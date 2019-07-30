Goodwill employee finds, returns $4,000

Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries/FacebookA Goodwill Industries employee in Terre Haute on Tuesday morning found more than $4,000 in a donated suitcase at the Goodwill's store and donation center in the 2700 block of Third Street. The employee turned it in, and Goodwill found the donor and returned his cash. A $400 reward will now go toward an agency-wide pizza party said Bill Tennis, Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries Inc. CEO and president.