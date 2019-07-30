Goodwill employee finds, returns $4,000

Pizza is on the menu for employees of the Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries Inc. thanks to an honest colleague.
A sorter late Tuesday morning found more than $4,000 in a donated suitcase at the Goodwill's store and donation center in the 2700 block of Third Street in Terre Haute, according to Bill Tennis, president and CEO of Goodwill in the Wabash Valley.
The employee did exactly as he was trained to do by promptly turning it in, Tennis said.
"One of our guys found that money in a piece of luggage about 11 o'clock this morning," he said.
"We do find a lot of different things [in donations] and that was a pretty significant find," Tennis said. "Our employee did exactly what they've been trained to do with something like that and turned it in. We were able to identify the luggage and contact the donor and get the money back to the rightful person."
"We always encourage everybody when they find things of value to turn 'em in," he said. "Whether they find a quarter or ten dollars or a hundred dollars, that should be turned in to the appropriate people."
"They were happy," Tennis said of the donor who got back his cash. "They gave Goodwill a $400 reward, which we will use for a pizza party for all of our employees."
